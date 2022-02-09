The House State Affairs Committee has voted along party lines, with just the panel’s two minority Democrats objecting, to approve the latest version of Rep. Karey Hanks’ proposed law to forbid all mask mandates by government entities, public schools or colleges, sending HB 514 to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass.”
The bill would forbid any “mandate that an individual in this state must use a face mask, face shield, or other face covering for the purpose of preventing or slowing the spread of a contagious or infectious disease.”
The bill drew testimony from three people, two for and one against. Among the two for was Lorna Mitson of Garden City, who said, “The mask mandates have been divisive and harmful. … Freedom is there for people to wear one if that makes them feel safe.” Lynn Laird of Meridian said, “I think for a lot of people even putting a mask on is traumatic, especially for young children. … Children need to see faces in order to learn and grow.”
Speaking against the bill was Stephanie Nicholson, a potato farmer from eastern Idaho and a board member of the College of Eastern Idaho. “Government closest to the people is the best,” she told the committee, but she said the state is trying to “keep people at the local level from trying to do what is best for their people.” The college had mask mandates based on the number of cases at the time, allowing it to remain open, she said. “Individual school districts have boards that run them that can determine whether it’s in the best interest … if we have mask mandates in an emergency.”
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, asked Hanks about the penalty provision in her bill, which provides that in cases of violation, the emergency declaration or public health order under which a mask mandate is issued would immediately be revoked. “I’m just trying to follow the logic on this,” he said. A city official who decided they didn’t like an emergency declaration “decides I’ll just declare a mask mandate and then that emergency declaration goes away,” he said, asking Hanks if that was her intent. She said yes. “It just means it will be terminated. I guess that’s a good way for somebody to end an order,” she said. “Maybe that’s what needs to be done.”
Monks responded, “All right. I like that, then.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said, “This presents a real philosophical issue and a real practical issue, because people have a right to be free from the transmission of highly contagious diseases to them, too. It isn’t just one person’s right to do with their body what they wish and go … wherever they wish, there is a consequence of transmitting a very highly contagious disease to someone else. And everyone else’s right to be protected from that transmission, how does this bill address that? If we have a highly contagious, serious deadly disease going around, and these restrictions on protecting everybody else from the transmission of that disease?”
Hanks responded, “There’s actually not a prohibition on wearing masks if you choose to. We have had flu and other highly transmissible diseases that have gone around for a long time. … So we are responsible for our own health. ... I think we need to take precautions,” such as using Vitamin D and zinc, she said. “We need to take care and strengthen our own immune systems. We’ve kind of ignored that. ... I think that’s something we can focus on for sure.”
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said, “In response to Rep. Gannon’s question, I am certain that if we had massive people dying in the streets because a disease is as virulent as we would hope against, we wouldn’t need masks, everyone would be protecting themselves automatically.”
The bill then cleared the committee with just Gannon and Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, dissenting.