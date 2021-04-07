SB 1179, the proposed budget for Idaho's four-year colleges and universities for next year, has been defeated on a 13-57 vote, after a wild debate that the bill's sponsor opened by urging House members to vote "no" on the bill. "Folks, this budget was drafted approximately six weeks ago," said Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d'Alene, "what's feeling right now an eternity ago. I think we all recognize that the grounds of the game have potentially changed."
He said when the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee drafted the budget, it had two main objectives: Responding to concerns from some lawmakers about things happening on Idaho's college and university campuses; and ensuring that "students didn't bear the brunt of tuition increases."
"In the last six weeks, things have changed on the ground, and I think we recognize now that this probably isn't the budget that will meet those requirements and needs. And there are certain particular ways that we can go about doing the process of drafting a new budget to ensure that we meet the needs of our colleges and universities and to help our students move forward in the best way possible. We felt the cleanest way at this point was honestly just to bring it to a vote and see what happens. At this point, kind of a strange thing, but I'm going to actually encourage a red light on this bill, and return it, essentially, to JFAC so we can draft a new piece of legislation."
What followed was a plethora of representatives sharing stories about students being harassed for their political views, their attitudes and their backgrounds. Rep. Brent Crane even made a motion to read an email from a student after there was an objection, and read at length, saying, "I have proof."
He read of a music student who recounted being "silenced in class for speaking my mind in open discussion setting," including when others were saying music by Black composers was superior.
"I know this bill's going to die, but I'm asking the folks that when they go into JFAC, that they call those college presidents forward," Crane told the House. "e can do better, we should do better, we must do better, and so I urge your red light."
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, decried "social justice or critical race theory" being taught on campus. "It's a systemic problem at our universities, it's baked into the curriculum and the campus culture," he said. "This body tried to send a message last year by taking three tries at the budget. The hope was that higher education would get the message and show positive action towards having a higher education system that better matched the values in Idaho. Unfortunately it seems to have doubled down on its social justice mission and critical race theory."
The proposed budget had cut $409,000 from Boise State University's social justice programs; Nate said the cut should be more like "$4 million, for example."
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, shared a story about "one of my constituents, a Caucasian, Christian girl," who was a junior at Boise State University majoring in English literature. "During her time there she was walking across campus. She has very curly hair," he said. "She was approached by other students and told, 'You're misappropriating your race,'" apparently because they thought she had a perm, he said.
"She had to go through the 'Tunnel of Shame.' This girl, raised in a Christian environment ... she goes through this tunnel of shame where men are screaming F-words at her. She's a tough girl emotionally, but that's pretty rough. ... She had to do that as an English major."
He said the young woman was "ridiculed in her English class," and also "pointed out pretty low morals at BSU," including a professor canceling a class because of a "hangover." "She came to me and said, 'Dad,'" he said, pausing with emotion. "She quit. ... You cut this dang budget, a long ways," he concluded."
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, told the House, "We had the president of BSU come and talk to us about how wonderful things were going on campus, and we all knew different. ... It is unbelievable what the students of Idaho have been going through, and they have been pleading with us."
Several Democratic representatives spoke out in support of Idaho's universities. "They may be doing some things in courses that we don't like, but we can say that about anything in our world," said Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding. "They have some pretty good courses. ... We sit here and we judge."
"There are 70 different points of view here," Toone said. "I would like to think it's a balance, that we can find that balance, because that's what our state of Idaho needs is a balance of our views, of our choices that every family makes in this state. We will never all look like one."
Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, said, "When I see this social justice curriculum, I was very happy. ... It's the way that we get our freedom." That includes, she said, "training so that we can see through eyes that really see. Otherwise we're a little provincial. ... To be able to see this in school is the way that I hope Idahoans are able to strip ourselves of the things that imprison us so that we can truly be free."
At that point, Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, moved the previous question, a parliamentary maneuver that cuts off debate. It passed, and the House then voted down the budget. The initial tally was 12-58, but a few minutes later, Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, asked unanimous consent to change her vote from "no" to "yes," and the House unanimously agreed.