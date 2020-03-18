The House is starting with its 2nd Reading Calendar this morning, suspending rules and taking up and passing all the bills there. That includes four House bills that were amended in the Senate: HB 440a, Rep. Heather Scott’s anti-affirmative action bill; HB 500a, Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s transgender athletes bill; HB 325a, Rep. Joe Palmer’s bill to double the amount of state sales tax revenues shifted to roads rather than sent to the state general fund; and HB 340a, Rep. Ron Mendive’s bill to authorize an unlicensed, faith-based residential drug treatment program for juveniles in North Idaho. Also on this list is SB 1292, Rep. Robert Anderst’s anti-motorcycle profiling bill.
The Senate amendments to HB 440a say the bill wouldn’t apply in any case where it’d lose the state federal funds. Scott urged the House to pass the amended bill. “This is really good language to protect our Idaho citizens,” she told the House.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, spoke passionately against the bill, citing the history of the Idaho Human Rights Act, the existing state anti-discrimination law that the bill amends. “This bill actually institutionalizes additional discrimination,” Wintrow told the House.
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, objected in the midst of Wintrow’s comments, saying she should stick to the bill. As she continued, and said she her concern was amplified because the bill’s sponsor, at which point she was interrupted as more Republicans objected. Wintrow said, “This bill is about ending discrimination, and what I am discussing ... is that the bill’s sponsor has been photographed carrying a rebel flag.” There were loud, angry murmurs on the floor, and Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, moved the previous question, a non-debatable motion that cuts off debate. The motion passed on a straight party-line vote, and then the bill passed on a straight party-line vote.