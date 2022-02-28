The Idaho House opened its session today with Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, recognizing four Idahoans of Ukrainian descent who were in the gallery, and who have family members in the besieged nation that’s under Russian attack. House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, put the House at ease, and members rose to give the four an extended standing ovation. Bedke told them, “Know of our concern and our support for you and your former country. … Please let your families know that we are concerned and that we are doing all we can from here to support their efforts.”
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, then shared that a former Ukrainian exchange student whom he’d introduced to the House three years ago is back in Ukraine now. “We hear from her periodically,” he said. “Their family and their friends are hunkered down.” He offered thoughts and prayers to them and “all the Ukrainians.”
The House then proceeded to debate and pass a dozen of the bills on its 3rd Reading Calendar today, while holding another 12. The closest vote of the day, 37-32, came on HB 663, a bill that drew no debate. Sponsored by Rep. Ned Burns, D-Ketchum, the bill would allow all counties to extend an optional property tax exemption for plant investments to cover multifamily or other housing projects as well; Burns said currently just Kootenai and Blaine counties use the exemption for those purposes.
The hottest, and longest, debate came on the final bill taken up today, HB 621, legislation to add a public records exemption for records of cybersecurity devices or systems, while keeping public expenditure records related to those devices or systems public. The bill was requested by the Association of Idaho Cities and sponsored by Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello. “It’s a straightforward exemption of records that relate to cybersecurity,” Manwaring told the House, noting that ransomware attacks are costly and may target local governments like cities and school districts.
“It excludes the disclosure of the nature, location or function of cybersecurity devices, programs or systems used to protect against terrorist or other attacks,” he said.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, told the House she believed adding the additional exemption to the Idaho Public Records Act would allow secret surveillance by the federal government of elected officials who spread “misinformation” or “misleading narratives,” including about elections. “Anyone that questions the election right now is considered a domestic terrorist by the lexicon for the Department of Homeland Security,” she declared. “This is all tied into elections.”
The proposed new exemption, in full, exempts, “Records, other than public expenditure records, relating to the nature, location, or function of cybersecurity devices, programs, or systems designed to protect computer, information technology, or communications systems against terrorist or other attacks.” The Idaho Public Records Act governs public records at the state and local level; federal government records fall under the federal Freedom of Information Act.
Manwaring said making the local records exempt from disclosure would allow city councils to discuss cybersecurity systems, like anti-malware programs on their computer systems, in closed executive sessions, rather than openly in public.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, agreed with Scott and debated twice against the bill. “The good lady from District 1 is right – this opens a wide swath of things that the government can do under the name of protecting us against terrorists or terrorist attacks,” he told the House. “It’s providing a lot of secrecy for the federal government to do all sorts of surveillance.”
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said, “Misleading information, that’s in the eye of the beholder.” She said a “special terrorism unit” of the U.S. Department of Justice will “go after parents who have gone to their school board and opposed what their children are being taught. This is very serious,” she said.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said the bill is about preventing local governments’ computer systems in Idaho from attack. “It has nothing to do with any surveillance system, it has absolutely nothing to do with any homeland security boogeyman,” he said. “I’m reading this bill, and I don’t see how this goes anywhere beyond simply making sure that we don’t have to share our password information or let every hacker in the world know who made our firewalls, to save them time in compromising our systems.”
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, spoke in favor of the bill. “Having served on a local city council, we actually encountered this,” she said. “This particular exemption I actually think is important for us to make.”
Scott, debating for a second time, contended there’s no definition under Idaho law for “terrorism,” so the state would default to a federal Homeland Security definition. But Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, cited to her the Idaho state code section that defines terrorism; it’s in the criminal code.
Nate, debating for a second time, said, “It opens the door wide in terms of what they can do without full disclosure.”
Chaney, also debating for a second time, said, “I would encourage the body to read the bill. It’s not about defining who’s a terrorist and who isn’t. … I don’t care if the person hacking into our systems is a terrorist or a Cub Scout, they need to be stopped. And that’s the important thing here, not the definition of terrorism.”
Manwaring, in his closing debate, said when it comes to cyberattacks, “We’re talking about sophisticated people nowadays. These are usually not just guys down in the basement, hackers, these are nation-state actors now that are attacking our government systems. These are terrorists.” The bill then passed, 48-20; it now heads to the Senate.
The Senate, meanwhile, passed a dozen of the bills on its 3rd Reading Calendar, including HB 446, authorizing the use of prescribed nabiximols, a pharmaceutical derived from cannabis that’s being FDA approved for treatment of multiple sclerosis. Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, debated in favor of the bill, saying this was the right way to approve a drug. It passed unanimously, 33-0, and now heads to the governor’s desk. The Senate held SB 1309, a Texas-style anti-abortion bill, until Wednesday; held SB 1284 on the legal age for smoking and vaping; and sent HB 1285, on pre-emption of local tobacco regulations, to its 14th Order for amendment.