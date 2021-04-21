The House has begun its debate on whether to override Gov. Brad Little's veto of HB 135aa, the second emergency-powers bill the governor has vetoed, and so far, members have been defiant. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, objected to waiving the full reading of the governor's four-page veto letter, saying, "We seem to be reading all the other rants of this out-of-control governor," before she was cautioned by House Speaker Scott Bedke.
After the letter was read in full, Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, the bill's lead sponsor, referred to it several times as he began opening debate. "It says that HB 135 prohibits the state as well as other counties and cities from taking action that limits a constitutional right," Monks told the House. "You don't get to limit our constitutional rights. Now, I'm not saying there aren't limits to constitutional rights, but I'm saying that you don't get to go ahead and make those, arbitrarily, because a disaster was declared."
Partway into Monks' opening debate, Scott rose again and asked for a recess so a hard copy of the governor's veto letter could be placed on the desk of ever representative. Bedke said, "If the debate is going to run on the points made by the gentleman's letter, then I think it's proper that you have it in front of you." So the House went at ease to make and distribute those copies.
Unlike the Senate, which earlier fell one vote short of the two-thirds margin needed to override the veto of the other emergency powers bill, SB 1136aa, the House has not placed any limits on the length of its debate today.