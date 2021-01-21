The House has opened debate on HJR 1, the proposed constitutional amendment to allow lawmakers to call themselves back into special session whenever 60% of each house wants to. Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, the lead sponsor said, “This past summer I think we all experienced a bit of angst” over “our inability to react. That was frustrating. Frustrating to the point we made attempts to bring ourselves here to no avail.”
Harris estimated that it would cost $21,200 a day for special sessions, based on costs from this past August, not counting security costs that he called unusual. “A very reasonable price when you consider what our role is,” he told the House.
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, co-sponsor of the measure, said, “We guarantee the people a republican form of government and that haps through us, the elected representatives of our citizens. … It’s critical to happen to protect individual libertiess and we have felt that acutely over the last 300 days.”
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said, “It’s elegant in its simplicity ... but I’m concerned that there are no sideboards.” She said, “When we get together we have a thousand ideas of things we want to do.” But the measure has no limits on what could be addressed, how many days the sessions could run, or how many special sessions could be held each year, she said. “I just worry about the lack of sideboards and the threat to our part-time Legislature that I think as citizens we all hold dear. … It’s a slippery slope, and this could turn into something closer to a full-time job, which is different than how our state has operated.”
Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, said he supports the concept but will vote no because he views the measure as too open-ended. "I firmly believe the Legislature needs to be able to call itself back into session," Gibbs said. "I think there are some parameters that need to be put on that." Gibbs said if just 60% of members want the session, and the governor opposes what they do, the governor would likely veto it, and the Legislature wouldn't have the two-thirds margin needed to override the veto.
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, called the measure "too wordy" for a constitutional amendment, more like a statute. She said she'll reluctantly vote against it.
"We've operated for 130 years as a state not been able to call ourselves back, and I don't think we've been hurt by that," said Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley. He called the measure "the quickest way ... to a full-time Legislature, and I fully support a part-time legislature," so that lawmakers have to return and live under the laws they've made like other citizens.
Constitutional amendments need two-thirds support in each house of the Legislature plus majority support from voters at the next general election, which in this case would be in November of 2022.