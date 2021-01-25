The Idaho House has opened debate on HCR 2, Rep. Brent Crane’s proposal to eliminate all limits on gathering sizes statewide that have been imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, Crane’s cosponsor, opened debate by telling the House that on Thursday, there were "tears of joy flowing” in her community because at the senior girls basketball game, not only a few spectators were allowed to attend but also classmates and the band. Concerns over limits on attendance at school sports game drove Crane and Ehardt to introduce HCR 2; last week, those limits were relaxed at the direction of the governor and the state Board of Education.
But, Ehardt told the House, “There’s much more to it. Our businesses are suffering. Our neighbors are suffering. Simple gatherings that include more than 10 people, it may be awards banquets, it may be recognition ceremonies for who knows what, have been unable to happen.” She said she believes it’s time for lawmakers to act to lift all such limits.
Crane agreed. “My concern with it is the restrictions on our 1st Amendment rights, the right to peacefully assemble,” he told the House. While saying he appreciated the change in restrictions on school sports spectators, Crane noted that it went from two spectators per student-athlete to four, or up to 40% capacity in the venue, whichever is greater. “The concern I have is … I don't believe that we can limit constitutional rights,” he said. With the state board’s action, he said, “we now got 40% of our constitutional right to assemble back together."
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, speaking against the proposal, noted past pandemics, including typhoid and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. “This is a thing the government has been doing throughout our history, and it is constitutional,” said Gannon, an attorney. He noted, “We really didn’t discuss anything other than sports activities.” He said he feared HCR 2 is “going so far to the other extreme that it may have some unintended consequences.”
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said in her view, Idaho hasn't had enough deaths to make COVID-19 a pandemic, though as of yesterday, 1,669 Idahoans had died. That, she said, is "nowhere close to a pandemic."
Scott told the House, "I think if you look at the facts and the numbers for the state, by all means, the sick emergency is over. Maybe there’s a debate right now on do we still want to keep getting money. That’s a different story. But the pandemic is over by all means of data."
According to state figures, 159,506 Idahoans have been infected with COVID-19; 18,429 of those infections have occurred just since Jan. 1, as have 233 deaths.
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, told the House he doesn't believe gatherings can be limited in size. “We don’t have that right to do that. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land,” he said.
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, said, “If we’re vulnerable, we shouldn’t go.” But he said people who want to go to school sports games should have that option. “To allow them to make a choice is important,” he said.
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, told the House, “I’ve heard some observations about the Constitution. I have the right to yell ‘fire’ but I can’t yell it in a crowded theater, because that would put other people’s health and safety at risk. That’s point No 1. No 2, death is not the only proxy for seriousness. Even though 10,000 Americans have died in the last 72 hours because of COVID, that’s not necessarily the only indicator of seriousness. Nobody died on March 31, 2020 when we had our last major earthquake, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t have an earthquake.”
Mathias said the school sports attendance limit was “a plan that was not well-tailored and had an unnecessary impact on our lives.” But, he said, “That problem has been fixed. The bathwater is clean. I don’t think we need to vote to throw the baby out. I’ll be voting no.”