Robert Anderst general orders

Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The House, on a straight party-line vote, has rejected a Democratic amendment to SB 1277 and instead approved a GOP amendment, proposed by Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, to increase the cap on the homeowner's exemption from the current $100,000 to $112,000, but to take the difference off the county in question's new construction roll, meaning the county would have to cut its budget by that amount, regardless of new growth. I'll have more on this shortly.

Several House committees will now meet immediately; the House has recessed until 3 p.m.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

