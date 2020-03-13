The House, on a straight party-line vote, has rejected a Democratic amendment to SB 1277 and instead approved a GOP amendment, proposed by Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, to increase the cap on the homeowner's exemption from the current $100,000 to $112,000, but to take the difference off the county in question's new construction roll, meaning the county would have to cut its budget by that amount, regardless of new growth. I'll have more on this shortly.
Several House committees will now meet immediately; the House has recessed until 3 p.m.