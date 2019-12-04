House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, has just released this letter, resigning from the House effective Friday:
Governor Little, Speaker Bedke, and colleagues,
It has been the most significant professional honor of my life to serve District 19 and the state of Idaho for the last seven years. As Elizabeth and I plan for our family’s future, it is clear that I need to advance my professional career (retirement will be here before I know it). Therefore, I submit my resignation effective at the end of the day on December 6th, 2019. I am excited to join the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce where I will continue advocating for Idaho’s core economic needs.
I want to thank all of my legislative colleagues for the opportunity to serve with each of you. During my legislative career, I forged unexpected and lifelong friendships with many of you, even as we debated deeply divisive and challenging issues. I firmly believe the legislature is an “arena of ideas” presented by leaders with diverse backgrounds, experiences, and beliefs. And, that is what makes our system of government so unique and incredible.
We best honor the wishes of our diverse state when we collaborate, merge ideas, and compromise. Unfortunately, Idaho’s political polarization is deeply disconcerting. I encourage my legislative colleagues to increase bipartisan efforts rather than kowtow to the extreme views being advocated on both ends of the spectrum.
To my Democratic colleagues, thank you for the privilege of serving our caucus and our party as the House Democratic leader. District 19 is well-positioned with a myriad of qualified candidates capable of serving us well. I know whoever fills my seat will honor Idaho’s values and advance pragmatic solutions for our state’s challenges.
Most importantly, thanks to all of my supporters who have volunteered for or contributed to my campaigns. I will donate my remaining campaign funds to Next Generation Leadership, Idaho, a group committed to empowering young leaders and improving Idaho’s political landscape.
I am forever grateful to have had such an opportunity to serve with so many incredible people.
Sincerely,
Representative Mat Erpelding
District 19 A