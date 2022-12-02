After the new committee assignments were read across the desk in the House, new House GOP Caucus Chair Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, announced that there’ll be a two-hour training session today, facilitated by the National Conference of State Legislatures, “for those of you who just learned you were a chair or a vice-chair.”
House Speaker Mike Moyle told the House, “As time goes on, I hope that you see the wisdom in some of the decisions we made.”
Rep. Julie Yamamoto, the new House Education chair, was an educator for 32 years. “We have a new superintendent of schools, and she has presented a well-rounded, focused approach to how she envisions improving education,” Yamamoto said, “and it dovetails with what the governor would like to be done. Now it’s up to the House and Senate to work out the details and find a path forward.”
“I am looking forward to us working together and exploring the different ideas, all with the focus on doing what is best for the children of Idaho,” she said. “It has been a passion my whole life, and it continues to be.”
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, an attorney, is the new House Judiciary chair. “That was a nice surprise,” he said. “I didn’t know till yesterday. I’m excited to take on the challenge and a little bit nervous.”
He said he’ll have “a good crew – some people that want to serve their constituents well. I don’t think I have anybody with a chip on their shoulder in this committee, and I think that if they do, I’ll knock that chip off.”
Freshman Rep. Jeff Cornilles, R-Nampa, said, “I got Rev & Tax and Business and Local Government – I’m pretty happy with that. A lot of the questions I got campaigning were on property taxes, so I’ll be able to have some direct input.”
Freshman Rep. Kenny Wroten, R-Nampa, said he’s looking forward to working with Skaug, who represents the same district, on the Judiciary Committee, along with his other two assignments, Revenue & Taxation and Local Government. “I hope that we do something that benefits our taxpayers,” he said, particularly on property taxes, “because we’re all paying them.”
