Idaho House members criticized the programming on Idaho Public Television on Thursday, before finally approving the budget for the TV system for next year on a 36-30 vote. Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said when she was on the treadmill the previous evening, she watched eight episodes of “Idaho Reports,” and she didn’t like the way the Legislature was portrayed in the program. “I don’t think you should fund public television,” Moon told the House.
She said she believed lawmakers were portrayed in a way to “make it look like we’re not taking our jobs seriously, just the terminology that’s used,” and that the show wasn’t giving legislators “a fair shake.”
Other programs criticized in the House debate included “Clifford, the Big Red Dog,” which Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said was “teaching our kids alternate lifestyles” because it included a lesbian couple as characters. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday’s edition of the Idaho Press.