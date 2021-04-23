The House convened just briefly this morning and was done by 8:15; just 46 of the 70 members were present, but that was enough for a quorum. Before it adjourned, House Ways & Means Chairman Paul Amador, R-Coeur d'Alene, announced that the panel would meet at 8:30 this morning in room EW 05.
On the agenda are two items: A proposed concurrent resolution from House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, on a process for ending this year's legislative session; and a technical correction regarding a transportation bill. On ending the session, lawmakers have been discussing not adjourning sine die this year, and instead just recessing...
You can watch the meeting live online here.