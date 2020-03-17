Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder has confirmed that when the Senate returns from its current dinner break, it'll immediately take up HB 509, the bill to forbid transgender Idahoans from changing the gender marker on their birth certificates. The controversial House-passed bill directly defies a federal court order.
House may be done for day, but Senate's not; transgender birth certificate bill up next...
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.