House leaders from both parties had generally positive reactions this afternoon to Gov. Brad Little’s new “Stage 3” announcement, which relaxes some COVID-19 related restrictions, most notably on gatherings, as the state’s case numbers improve. “It looks like he’s putting everybody back on the honor system, and use your best judgment,” said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. “I think that’s wise. I still think there’ll be some pushback.”
Legislation still is in the works in both houses to make changes to the governor’s emergency powers. “I think that you’ve seen the Legislature be cautious, because we want to solve the issue, but we don’t want to cause any harm,” Moyle said, including impacting state funding or efforts to roll out the vaccine. “There’ll be stuff changed, but they’ll be more methodical. There’s a balance.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “I always defer to the science on this, and if our state epidemiologist and our folks … feel we’re ready to move to Stage 3, then I fully support that position.”
She added, “I hope this will take some of the wind out of the sails for those who want to strip away emergency powers for this and future crises. I personally would still be reluctant to go into a 50-person unmasked crowd.”
Rubel said she’d like to see the Legislature move on to more pressing matters than “trying to take away power from the governor and health districts and everyone who’s trying to save us in an emergency.” The Legislature faces big issues in education, tax policy and more, she said. “There seems to be this fundamental presumption that we did too much to address the pandemic, that we were too careful.” She noted that death rates from COVID-19 in Idaho have been more than twice as high as Oregon, which had more restrictions, but less than half as high as South Dakota, which had fewer. “We’re somewhere in the middle,” she said. “I hate to set us up for a future where in another situation like this, we would have twice as many dead.”
Moyle said the concerns he’s been hearing from constituents haven’t been about COVID-19 restrictions for a while now; instead, they’re now focused on worries about how people can get the COVID-19 vaccine. The virus, he noted, is “deadly to some people – it’s serious stuff.”