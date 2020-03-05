Amid an ongoing dispute between the Idaho House and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth over office space in the state Capitol, the House today killed the budget for her office for next year on a 28-38 vote. The budget came to $1.4 million in state general funds, a 1.3% decrease from this year; and $4.4 million in total funds, a 0.7% increase. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday’s edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.