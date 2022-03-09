The Idaho House today killed a Senate-passed concurrent resolution recognizing and celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area Act, after Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, objected to a line in the resolution she said she believed opened the door to supporting additional land-use designations in the state, and Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, warned darkly, “These little resolutions have agendas behind them many times.”
Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, told the House, “The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is an absolute treasure. We’re lucky to have it, and I’m lucky to have had it in my backyard as I grew up.”
The SNRA, he noted, includes 700 miles of trails, 40 10,000-foot peaks and more than 300 high-mountain lakes. Established in 1972, it “contributes significantly towards the economies of our rural communities in the area,” and contains the headwaters of the Salmon, Boise, Payette and Wood rivers. “Camping, hiking, backpacking, hunting, fishing, boating, rafting, cycling and photography are but a few of the pursuits recreationalists participate in in the area,” Burns said.
He responded to Boyle’s concerns, noting that he’d discussed them with her, and said the line in question was calling for federal authorities to always consult with Idahoans before making changes to designations in the state. It says, "BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that as land management agencies consider changes to future public land designations, those changes should be considered only through a transparent process that includes input from Idahoans, including those most impacted by new designations."
Responding to Scott, he said, “I would agree that there may be agendas in some of the resolutions that this body puts forward, and that’s all I’m going to say about that.”
The resolution, SCR 117, died on an 18-51 vote.
You can read it here. The Senate had passed in Feb. 23 on a voice vote.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.