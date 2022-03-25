The House has once again killed the budget for the Idaho Commission for Libraries, this time on a 29-36 vote. Now they're debating whether they should come back on Saturday or on Monday -- this means the session won't end today as planned.
Speaker Scott Bedke told the House, “That probably should conclude our work for today … You have a library commission budget to sort out.” He said, “It is my desire to return in the morning.”
But after a pause and some consultation, he told the House, “We have staff whose lives we’re going to disrupt if we go on Saturday. We’ll confer with the Senate and we’ll make a decision if it’s Monday or if it’s tomorrow.”
“With a bill, it can be done quickly when you get around to it and when you make your minds up,” he said. “We will go confer and we will try to come out with a decision that touches all the bases, and we’ll go from there. We’ll be at ease until then.”
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, presented the fourth version of the Commission for Libraries budget to the House; the House killed the last version yesterday, and the first two were pulled back before they were voted on, amid concerns among House Republicans about “smut” in Idaho libraries.
The newly defeated budget for the Idaho Commission for Libraries, HB 826, slashed $3.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for grants for technology projects in Idaho libraries, in addition to removing $307,000 in state funding for e-books and digital titles for Idaho K-12 schools, which had been removed in the previous two versions of the budget, including the one the House defeated. There also is intent language ordering the commission to comply with state laws regarding obscene materials and minors.
There was little debate. Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, spoke against the bill. “I don’t really consider this $3.5 million to be necessarily a cut. I consider it to be a fine leveled for some of what we heard on (HB) 824 (the previous, defeated version), a fine for opposing the will of the body. And I would urge the finance committee to put that money back in this budget. For that reason, I will be voting no.”
Nash, in his closing debate, said, “Before you is the fiscal year 2023 appropriation for the Commission for Libraries – take it or leave it.”
The vote was 29-36, failing.
Before the vote, Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, the House sponsor of the defeated HB 824, told the Idaho Press she was opposed to HB 826 because of the cuts. “I don’t think they should be punished by removing funding unrelated to the policy problem,” she said, “key infrastructure funding to improve internet access, especially in rural Idaho libraries.”