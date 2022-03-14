Idahoans will remain with three-month contraceptive prescription maximums rather than a six-month supply, after a bill aiming to increase access to birth control was shot down on the House floor, writes Idaho Press reporter Alexandra Duggan.
SB 1260, which would allow a longer prescription period for birth control, passed through the Senate and a House committee, but was killed in the House on Monday with an overwhelming “no” vote, failing 24-44.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said he was frantically communicating with pro-life groups that did not support the bill. He did not specify why.
“I can’t imagine that the pro-life groups are in favor of this bill,” said Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard.
The bill's sponsor, Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said she negotiated with pro-life groups and insurers to bring the bill, the fourth version introduced in four years, to a point where none opposed it.
“This is so tightened down to accommodate business, to accommodate insurance, to accommodate right-to-life groups, and they still won’t vote for it," Wintrow said after the vote. "This government is about getting in the way of people and getting in the way of accessible tools to make your life better. ... It is the most clear example of government control.”