After a long and passionate debate on both sides, the House has killed the higher education budget on a 32-37 vote. The rejection of the budget bill, HB 603, means JFAC will have to reconvene and write a new higher ed budget, unless the House reconsiders its vote. As budget bills typically take two weeks to process after they're set by the joint committee, that means the move could extend the legislative session beyond the March 20 sine die adjournment goal. Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, who debated twice against the budget bill, said the move would be worth it even if the new version of the budget is just $1,000 less. The budget showed an increase in state general funds of just 0.3%.
House kills higher education budget on 32-37 vote
