The Idaho House killed the budget for the state’s four-year colleges and universities and the budget for the Idaho Secretary of State’s office on the House floor on Monday, throwing into doubt lawmakers’ stated aim of wrapping up their session by a week from Friday. In both cases, lawmakers said they wanted to send a message that the budgets should be lower.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, who led the move to kill the higher education budget, argued that even if the new version that gets drafted is just $1,000 less, the move would be worth it.
The colleges and universities budget showed an increase in state general funds of just 0.3% to $307 million; Secretary of State Lawerence Denney’s budget actually showed a decrease of nearly 30% from this year’s level to $4 million.
Budget bills seldom change after they’re set by the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which includes 10 members each from the House and Senate. When one fails in the full House or Senate, JFAC has to reconvene and write a new one. Lawmakers can’t adjourn their session until they’ve set a balanced budget for all agencies.
Some House members used the higher education budget vote as a chance to air their displeasure over diversity and inclusion programs and what they see as a liberal tilt in higher education.
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said, “I think the problem is curriculum, and the bureaucracy that is moving that curriculum. … We’re talking about equity and inclusion instead of readin’, writin’ and ‘rithmetic. Why is it that university towns, every time they’re polled, show a socialist bent? It has to come from those that are teaching the curriculum.” You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's edition of the Idaho Press.