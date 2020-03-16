HIgher Ed budget killed again vote

The Idaho House has voted 23-47 to defeat the newly re-set higher education budget, HB 641. The House then went at ease so both parties can caucus; it plans to return around 11:45, then take a lunch break and allow some time for committee meetings before returning against at 2:30. During the debate on the higher ed budget, Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said, “We need to tell the colleges and universities ... we’re going to get serious about cutting budgets.” He noted that he signed on to a letter from 28 GOP legislators last summer to new BSU President Marlene Tromp objecting to diversity and inclusion programs, but, “She went out and hired a vice president of diversity,” Crane said. “That was a direct affront to me as a legislator.”

Speaker Scott Bedke said committees this afternoon will be granted privileged status to introduce new concurrent resolutions extending existing rules.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

