The Idaho House has voted 23-47 to defeat the newly re-set higher education budget, HB 641. The House then went at ease so both parties can caucus; it plans to return around 11:45, then take a lunch break and allow some time for committee meetings before returning against at 2:30. During the debate on the higher ed budget, Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said, “We need to tell the colleges and universities ... we’re going to get serious about cutting budgets.” He noted that he signed on to a letter from 28 GOP legislators last summer to new BSU President Marlene Tromp objecting to diversity and inclusion programs, but, “She went out and hired a vice president of diversity,” Crane said. “That was a direct affront to me as a legislator.”
Speaker Scott Bedke said committees this afternoon will be granted privileged status to introduce new concurrent resolutions extending existing rules.