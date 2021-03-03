The House deadlocked today, 34-34, on the supplemental appropriation for the state’s Catastrophic Health Care Fund, though the bill’s sponsor, House Appropriation Vice-Chair Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, noted that the $6 million supplemental appropriation is for bills due and payable during the current fiscal year, under current law. With the bill about to fail – tied votes fail – Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, changed his vote to “no” and then, since he was on the prevailing side, moved for reconsideration. With the House about to adjourn for the day, Speaker Scott Bedke called for the reconsideration vote right away.
Debating reconsideration, Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, urged the House, “If we have the opportunity to reconsider this bill, then we will have the opportunity as well to pay our bills.”
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, argued against the move. “You vote a bill up or down, we win and we lose in this process,” he said. “We can’t do this on every single bill. … Let’s not get into these political games.”
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, noted that it’s only happened twice this session – once yesterday, on the early childhood bill, and once today. The reconsideration process is specified in House rules.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, told the House, “With budget bills, we reconsider them, in effect, all the time.” She noted that if a budget bill fails, JFAC has to draft a new one and the Legislature then considers that; the Legislature is required by the Idaho Constitution to set a balanced budget, and it can’t leave town without finishing that basic task. Starting over and redrafting a similar bill through the JFAC process “creates a lot of work,” she noted. “So I just would hope and ask that you all would reconsider.”
But the reconsideration motion failed, 24-43.
Typically, when budget bills die in either house – which is rare – it has the effect of extending the length of the legislative session, because the joint committee process must be repeated on that agency’s budget.