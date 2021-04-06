The House has killed the 21 smoking-age bill, SB 1087, on a 28-40 vote, after representatives ranging from Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, to Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, decried the idea. The Senate-passed bill would have matched Idaho state law to federal law, which already has been in effect for two years. “Virtually all the convenience stores, all the stores in the state were already using the age 21, so this doesn’t change any regulation that's already in effect in the state,” Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Meridian, the bill’s House sponsor, told the House. He noted that the bill also includes a pre-emption on any local government regulations or taxes for tobacco that exceed state regulations and taxes.
Gannon told the House, “If you're old enough to serve in the military, if you're old enough to risk your life, I think you're old enough to make your own decision regarding smoking."
He said, "I remember when I was 20 years old and I was at Ft. Lewis, Wash., we were not allowed to drink and we weren't allowed to vote. And that, now, that has changed, and I think that's the direction we ought to stay, so long as we're going to have our kids serve in the military. If you’re old enough to fight, you’re old enough to smoke.”
Scott said, “I didn't care for the comments on the federal government sets the standards. That’s not a delegated power of the federal government to tell adults when they can be doing things and when they cannot be doing things… So right now it is legal to smoke cigarettes if you’re 18 in the state.”
Scott said 18-year-olds can do many things legally, from getting married, having children, making their own medical decisions, having surgery to change their sex, carrying a concealed gun without a permit, renting or buying a house, to being charged as an adult for a crime. "Are we seriously going to tell someone that can do all those things they can't smoke a cigarette? It's ludicrous to me," she said.
Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, noted that businesses asked for the change, including the pre-emption law, to make regulations consistent so they can do business in multiple locations around the state. But the House rejected the bill.
It drew similar debate earlier in the Senate, but it passed there on a 25-10 vote. The bill was proposed by the Idaho Retailers Association.