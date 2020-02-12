With no debate, the House this morning took up Rep. Dorothy Moon's bill to let the local party committee, rather than the governor, make the choice on who should fill a vacancy in the state Legislature, and killed it, 27-43. The bill sought to limit the nominees submitted by the local district party committee to the governor to just one, rather than three as now. The governor chooses from among the three nominees to name the replacement.
House kills bill that would have changed legislator replacement process, 27-43
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.