With no debate and no explanation, the House has just killed the budget for the office of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, on a 30-39 vote. It was the third budget for an Idaho constitutional officer that the House has rejected in the past week; the other two were for state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth and Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. The Idaho Legislature can't adjourn its session for the year until it's set a balanced budget for all agencies; that means JFAC will have to reconvene and draft new budget bills.
The Attorney General's budget shows a 2.4% increase in state general funds to $25 million for next year. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press.