Attorney General budget vote

With no debate and no explanation, the House has just killed the budget for the office of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, on a 30-39 vote. It was the third budget for an Idaho constitutional officer that the House has rejected in the past week; the other two were for state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth and Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. The Idaho Legislature can't adjourn its session for the year until it's set a balanced budget for all agencies; that means JFAC will have to reconvene and draft new budget bills.

The Attorney General's budget shows a 2.4% increase in state general funds to $25 million for next year. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments