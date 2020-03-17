The House has voted 21-48 on the budget for the state Tax Commission for next year, killing it, after Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, claimed it's an "agency gone rogue" because of comments he said the commission's current chairman made to lawmakers. Majority Leader Mike Moyle, whose wife Janet is a state tax commission, declared a conflict of interest, saying, "I intend on voting 'no' and I hope that my wife at least lets me sleep on the couch."
Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, sponsor of the budget bill, called the complaints "puzzling."
"This is an agency that collects about $2 billion," he said. "This particular agency does a very good job of that. Their budget request is up less than 2%, yet they'll collect three times that much more revenues than they did previously. So I think they are doing it efficiently."
He noted that the budget bill says right in it that the commission is required to follow the law. "It says here the state Tax Commission shall perform the duties imposed on it by law," Anderson said. "So they are going to carry out the law, and if we want something changed in the law ... it's not really our job as JFAC to change the law. But we do need a budget. Otherwise these agencies will not do the work because they won't have the funding."
He said if lawmakers have concerns about a state official, they could talk to the governor, who appoints agency heads. "I think we need to fund this department," he said. "If there are concerns, then bring them up in the proper forum."
But Chaney said he was particularly upset that when the Tax Commission chairman was "asked ... what role does the Legislature have in this ... he said, 'I don't think the Legislature has a role in this.' ... He said, 'I'm sorry, I see what the statute says, but that doesn't conform with the process. ... He says, 'Well, the statute's old, and doesn't work very well, my way's better.' I asked him, 'Well, why didn't you bring a bill to change the statute?' He said, 'Well that'd be too difficult.'"
"How hard can it be?" Chaney asked the House. "Mr. Speaker, this is a dangerous budget because it is a budget for an agency gone rogue." He said the chairman showed "open contempt and open apathy for what the statute says. ... This is an incredibly dangerous agency to be unconstrained. ... They ask for $192,000 for an added person, they seem determined to use $192,000 for that person whether we specifically appropriated it or not. I ask you to vote this down so we can cut an additional $192,000 out of their budget just to head 'em off at the pass."
JFAC Co-Chair Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, said, "Don't shoot the budget down because germane policy or statute, they may or may not do something. The budget is what it is. Good House, good speaker, this is a budget. We just went around and around about the JFAC trying to write statute."
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, aid, "The budget is one of the few tools the body has to control" agencies. "It's important that we use that tool, especially when there's hubris in the actions of an agency."
Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, said, "Have your concerns, but run your bills" to make the changes. "Ultimately, you can't have it both ways. Either you're OK with JFAC setting policy or you're not."
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, said, "We're not asking for new policy here. We're asking for folks to follow our current policy, current statute."
Killing a budget bill means JFAC would have to reconvene and write a new one; lawmakers are required by the Idaho Constitution to set a balanced budget for the state, including every agency, before they finish their session. House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said as he announced the vote, that it was 21 in favor, and "48 people that want to stay a little while longer."