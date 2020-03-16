The House has killed another budget bill, this time SB 1392, the budget for the Division of Building Safety, after Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, complained bitterly about inspections. He also disclosed a conflict of interest under House rules. The budget showed a cut in state general funds of 0.8% for the division to just $250,300; in total funds, it was an 8% increase to $16.2 million, and included three new compliance investigators, six new inspectors and support staff, and spending $11,400 in federal funds on an anonymous tip line. Crane said he didn't support the division getting additional inspectors and staff.
House kills another budget, for Building Safety Division
