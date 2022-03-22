The House passed the Medicaid budget this morning, HB 777, on a 43-27 vote, but it killed another budget: HB 1390, the budget for the Office of the State Board of Education. Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, debated against it, saying the way the bill came out of JFAC, the funding for the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program that she’s championed didn’t match the fiscal note of the bill authorizing the program. The difference: $1.2 million. The bill anticipated that the state would authorize $1.2 million in state general funds to administer the grants, but the budget was set with the administrative cost coming out of the $50 million.
Horman said JFAC is meeting this afternoon and plans to fix that through a trailer bill, but she wanted that fixed before voting to approve the budget, so she said she’d vote “no.”
“This bill could’ve been held today so I didn’t have to do this,” she told the House. “So I’m not necessarily encouraging you to vote ‘no.’ because a fix is on the way, but until that fix comes, I will be a ‘no.’”
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, said, “We are anticipating a fix to that in JFAC today. I believe the entire committee is in support of that fix, I’ve heard of no opposition to that. … We’re happy to get this right.” But the House killed the budget bill on a 24-46 vote. That means a new budget bill must be drafted by JFAC for the Office of the State Board of Education for next year.
Also this morning, the House passed the Permanent Building Fund budget, HB 779, on a 47-23 vote; and passed the budget for the State Department of Education for next year on a 51-18 vote. The House has now recessed until 3 p.m.; Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said they’ll have a suspension calendar then, meaning a list of bills on which they’ll suspend rules to allow them to be voted on immediately.
