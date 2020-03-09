The House has just voted down yet another budget bill, the budget for the Idaho Secretary of State's office for next year. It failed, 29-39. That's the second constitutional officer whose budget has been rejected by the House in the past week; the first was the state Treasurer. Both Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, a former House speaker, and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, a former House majority caucus chair, are Republicans, as is the House majority that rejected their budget bills.
House kills another budget bill: Secretary of State's budget
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.