Sec State budget killed

The House has just voted down yet another budget bill, the budget for the Idaho Secretary of State's office for next year. It failed, 29-39. That's the second constitutional officer whose budget has been rejected by the House in the past week; the first was the state Treasurer. Both Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, a former House speaker, and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, a former House majority caucus chair, are Republicans, as is the House majority that rejected their budget bills.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

