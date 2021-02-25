The Idaho House killed two bills this afternoon, one of them, HB 212, bipartisan legislation to make sure low-income operators of certified family homes can take advantage of the “circuit breaker” property tax relief program if they otherwise qualify, which was killed by 2 votes; and the other Rep. Fred Wood’s bill to create a Medicaid stabilization account, to allow the state to save when the Medicaid program is flush so it can cover times when funding is lean.
The House also voted along straight party lines to pass HB 223, the new version of Majority Leader Mike Moyle’s anti-“ballot harvesting” bill, though Minority Leader Ilana Rubel said the measure still suffers from the same flaws as the original version. That bill passed, 56-12, with all 12 House Democrats opposing it.
Moyle told the House he’s altered the bill from its original version, HB 88, to allow a family member to posses up to six ballots without becoming a felon; HB 88 limited that to just two. Moyle said he’s “caught a lot of heat” over his comments on the earlier version, when he said “voting shouldn’t be easy.”
“Sometimes in the heat of debate I say things I shouldn’t say,” Moyle said, “and let me make it clear: Legal voting should be easy, but cheating should be hard. And I think that what we’re trying to do with this bill is prevent the cheating ... and that we don’t have nefarious things happen in the future.”
Rubel told the House, “I think the core problems remain here. … I feel pretty strongly that only actual bad behavior should be felonies in Idaho, and this is making good behavior a felony.” She said the bill still would make it a felony to drop off the completed ballot of an elderly neighbor at the neighbor’s request. “When your elderly neighbor that can’t drive asks you to drop off your ballot for her at the post office, most people would say that’s a good deed,” Rubel said. “To make that a felony really feels at odds with what the criminal code is all about.” She noted that a similar bill was struck down as illegal in Montana, and another in Arizona is being challenged. The Montana court found the law violated the rights of tribal reservation residents who have spotty mail service and often pick up each other’s mail as a courtesy. “I think this is a very un-Idahoan approach,” Rubel said.
Moyle said, “Right now in Idaho, if I were to go into a nursing home and collect all those ballots, I could go online and see … if they’re registered Democrats or Republicans … and I could choose which ones got delivered. … I hope that you’ll support this bill and prevent a problem from coming to Idaho in the future.” There was no other debate before the party-line vote.
On the certified family homes bill, Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said operators of certified family homes for people with severe disabilities are paid $54 per day by Medicaid, and those payments, which must cover all expenses for 24/7 care and against which no costs can be deducted, aren’t considered income for either state or federal income tax. But the state Tax Commission does consider them income when it comes to qualifying for the circuit breaker, which pushes some homeowners who care for disabled people in their homes over the limit to qualify. Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, spoke against the bill, saying, “You should know that about 80% of these residents are the child or family member of the person providing the services. This is typically the mother of a child who has aged out of ... programs. ... To me, the money coming in looks an awful lot like income, so I think it should be included as income.”
Rep. Ben Adams R-Nampa, who is among the bill’s co-sponsors as are GOP Reps. Brent Crane, Tammy Nichols, Greg Chaney and Sage Dixon, said, “This process saves the state money. It actually does. If all of these certified family homes were to go away it would cost the state roughly $200 million to put all of these citizens into institutions. That’s the first thing. This also allows people to stay with their family. I think that’s a value that this state holds. … In my district we have a lot of elderly, and they actually do want to be with their families. It does matter.”
Necochea, in her closing debate, said, “This is really a very small number of folks. … It’s going to help them not be taxed out of their homes.” But the bill went down on a close, 32-34 vote, with four House members absent.
On HB 209, Wood’s Medicaid stabilization fund bill, Wood told the House, “I think it’s very prudent to save during times of plenty, because there will be times of lean in the future when we will need this money.” The bill would allow Idaho to bank savings in the Medicaid program when federal funding rises, to cover future Medicaid costs.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, decried the bill, saying he has a problem with stabilization funds in general. “There are very few opportunities here to cut government,” he said. When times are tough, he said, “Maybe the government oughta be hurting too.”
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said, “This is set up now for one of the largest agencies in our state that is over-bloated in my opinion.”
Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, noted she’s co-sponsoring the bill. “I really encourage you to kind of think about balancing our budget in the state of Idaho and being fiscally conservative,” she said. “I believe that this bill does that.”
But it failed on a 25-42 vote.