The House Judiciary Committee, in a bit of a surprise move, this afternoon passed both HB 195, the “targeted picketing” bill that earlier had been sent back to committee from the full House, and HB 288, an alternative bill that instead targets “doxing,” or publishing information on someone’s home address in an attempt to get people to go there and harass the person. The committee voted 10-6 to send HB 195 back to the full House with no recommendation; and then, after a hearing in which a number of citizens expressed concerns about constitutional rights, sent HB 288 to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass.”
HB 288 would make it a misdemeanor to “publish, post, disseminate, or disclose an individual's residential address, or other information identifying the specific location of an individual's residence or dwelling place, with the intent to harass, intimidate, or cause another individual to engage in targeted residential picketing.”
HB 195 would make “targeted picketing,” or demonstrating at someone’s home “with the intent to harass, annoy, or alarm another person” a misdemeanor. It was prompted by recent noisy, disruptive demonstrations at the homes of public officials and a Meridian police officer.
Both HB 288 and HB 195 are bipartisan bills co-sponsored by House Judiciary Chair Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell; and Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise.
“They both address two slightly different but very much related areas of the law,” Chaney said. “I would support both bills passing. I don’t know if both will. … But we stand behind both pieces of legislation.”