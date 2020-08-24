The House Judiciary Committee has moved its meeting to the Capitol's largest hearing room, the Lincoln Auditorium, but still the unruly crowd has refused to follow requirements for social distancing; the auditorium is full. The panel is debating five proposed bills regarding civil liability.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said, "This is the problem. We are here to represent the state. We will do the business, but I won’t do it in an unsafe manner. ... So until we can compromise and at least do social distancing in here and recognize what the ventilation system is doing, I’m leaving."
She added, "I think it’s really appalling. I have been a civil and kind leader in this state. I have never ever lambasted any of you, and this is essential that we remain civil."
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, then moved to introduce all five proposed civil liability bills in a single motion. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, made a substitute motion to "lay them on the table," a parliamentary move that would set them aside and require that they couldn't be taken up again without a two-thirds vote.
“I think we’re rushing some bills through,” Scott said, “and it’s no surprise many of these are big lobby bills, and the people have been very clear, which is why we’re here today with the large amount of people. The courts have been sufficient for 120-some years to handle liability on issues. We’ve made it through pandemics, we’ve made it through emergencies before, and I think that this is an opportune time to have things slip through that should not slip through. And I’m asking that we don’t waste our time or the citizens’ time to debate bad bills or worse bills or what have you. Many of us have our minds made up.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, argued against Scott’s motion. “This country is in very serious problems,” he said. “This economy is on life support. … We need to do something. We can’t just go home and say we didn’t do anything. … To just say ‘I’m going to take all five RS’s (proposed bills), throw ‘em out and go home’ is not the way, it’s not patriotic, it’s not trying to make our country better.”
Gannon said, “Insurance companies have clauses that say we don’t have to pay if there’s a pandemic. ... So you’ve got the small businesses at huge risk.”
Scott’s motion failed, 4-13, with just Reps. Zito, Scott, Zollinger and Davis. The panel then got into an extended debate about whether to consider introducing all the bills in a single motion, to consider each of the five separately, or other options.
“It’s mightily confusing what we’re doing right at the moment,” said Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls.