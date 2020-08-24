The House State Affairs Committee debated whether to introduce five proposals with regard to immunity from civil liability. One proposal from Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, was introduced with changes. Another motion to “lay on the table” the other four failed, again with just Reps. Zollinger, Zito, Scott and Davis voting in favor.
The panel then voted 12-5 in favor of introducing one version that’s similar to a version released on Friday by the co-chairs of the House and Senate judiciary committees, but adds back in immunity regarding not just transmission of COVID-19 but also measures taken in response to the pandemic. The five dissenters were Reps. Zito, Zollinger, Scott, Marshall and Davis.
Then, it voted 9-8 in favor of introducing the version that was released on Friday, which limits the immunity to only matters involving transmission of COVID-19.
Then, a proposal from Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, similar to the one that was introduced on the 12-5 vote but excluding K-12 public schools from the immunity, failed on a 7-10 vote. “Kids have to go to school,” Gannon said. ”The government requires kids to go to school. The government needs to have a safe place for kids to go to school, and they shouldn’t have any kind of ... excuse that we’re giving them legislatively that allows them to not pay as much attention as they should to the safety of our kids. Kids come first, families come first.”
After that, the committee voted 13-4, with just Reps. Zito, Scott, Gannon and Davis dissenting, to introduce a proposal that Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, called a “backstop” – it would offer the immunity from civil liability ONLY to schools. “This is offered as a backstop in case there’s nothing else we can get to,” Chaney said. “This would only become operative if we somehow couldn’t get a business liability piece.”
After that vote, the committee adjourned. Chaney said he doesn’t yet know what time it’ll reconvene for a hearing this afternoon on the four bills it introduced, but they’ll all be heard together. First, they must be read across the desk in the full House and the committee hearing time announced. The House hasn’t yet said when it’ll reconvene; the Senate is scheduled to reconvene at 1:45 p.m.