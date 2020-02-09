A flurry of bills were introduced into the House Judiciary Committee on Friday, the last day on which they could be, including several sponsored by local lawmakers and a couple on highly controversial statewide issues, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. One, sponsored by Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, would ban gender reassignment surgery for anyone under 18. This led Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, to object to a request to introduce all the bills at once, but he was voted down and the committee voted to print them all, clearing the way for full hearings later.
McCrostie said after the brief meeting he was concerned the bill would harm young people who need surgery to treat gender dysphoria, the medical term for a conflict between someone’s physical or assigned sex and their gender identity.
Other bills dealt with adjusting the amounts of heroin that trigger mandatory minimum drug-trafficking sentences; sex offenders; and warrantless arrests. You can read Brown's full report here at postregister.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.