After a long delay while the committee waited for the bills to be posted online, the House Judiciary Committee has commenced its public hearing in the Lincoln Auditorium on four bills relating to civil liability. Chairman Greg Chaney announced that the committee will have a “hard stop at 5:15.”
First up to testify was Pam Hemphill of Boise. “I refuse to allow COVID-19 to become an excuse for an entire system of … justice to be destroyed. This is not a communist country,” she said. “The insanity of this bill is beyond me. We don’t stop our lives and stop our civil rights every year for the flu. … A vote to pass this bill is a deliberate choice to favor government power over liberty. Let’s end this insanity and listen to the great people of this great state and vote no against this bill.”
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, objected that he didn’t know which of the four bills each person was testifying about, but the committee proceeded.
Tammy Kennedy of Garden City then told the committee, “All I ask is that you vote no on all of these bills. That’s all I have to say, thank you.”
Ammon Bundy accused lawmakers of “the mindset of a nanny state, where the people are considered incapable … without government institutions or their agencies.” He called that “offending and demeaning to all Idahoans, saying, “The Idaho people are more than capable of keeping themselves safe. They are more than capable of driving the greatest economy that any state has enjoyed. … We the people are tired. We are tired of government force, and we will only take it for so long. I recommend you act wisely, because we will not live in fear. Thank you.”
Susan Proster of Boise said, “I strongly urge you to listen and take heed to what we the people are trying to express to you. We are your voices. We need to you to represent us. I urge you to vote ‘no’ on these bills. … The only immunity we are interested in is herd immunity. Stop the madness, it’s the flu. Thank you.”
Others spoke about common law, habeas corpus and “inalienable rights,” pronouncing inalienable as “inna-LEEN-able.” One District 8 resident told the committee he wants the emergency declaration ended, though this isn’t the committee where that proposal is being heard. “I moved here from California, for Idaho’s freedom,” told the lawmakers.
Ken McClure of the Idaho Liability Reform Coalition spoke in support of HB 5. “We believe that HB 5, of the choices before you, is the appropriate choice,” he said. “In times of uncertainty, when the rules are uncertain, it is also very difficult to try to comply with the rules. You don’t know what is expected of you.” He said there are many things associated with liability for coronavirus in addition to transmission of and exposure to the virus, and said HB 5 captures that, while the other bills don’t.