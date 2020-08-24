After hearing much testimony, nearly all of it generally opposed to all the liability bills before it and with many railing about coronavirus restrictions in general, the House Judiciary Committee has adjourned for the day and will continue hearing testimony tomorrow.
Among those who testified to the panel was Robert Jones of Nampa, who said, “We need to be left alone. We need honest people to understand this, understand the Idaho Constitution. Stop doing things that you’re not supposed to do. We are allowed to get sick if we want. We are allowed to do whatever we want as long as we are not harming anybody else, but you guys have forgotten that, because see, I can’t wear a mask. I freak out when I wear a mask. … This is America, ‘kay? We’re not supposed to be told every little thing to do by the government. ... I do what I want.”
Committee Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said, “It is the chair’s intention to resume public testimony when the committee resumes meeting. I don’t have a specific time to offer you, except to say that we are convening as a full House at 8:30 in the morning and I would imagine that we will be meeting shortly thereafter, but coordination with the State Affairs Committee, which again has six members in common with this committee, is going to be necessary.” Chaney said the panel won’t take new signups to testify, but said, “If you are still on the signup sheet today, you will be on the signup sheet tomorrow.”