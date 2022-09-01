suspend vote

The House roll call vote on suspending the rules to immediately take up HB 1. Names in green are "yes" votes, those in red are "no" votes, and those in white missed the vote.

 Screenshot

The House is back, and is taking up HB 1. The motion to suspend the rules and allow it to be taken up, debated and voted on immediately passed 58-10.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments