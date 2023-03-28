The House on Tuesday morning presented its solution to the governor’s veto of the sweeping property tax legislation that passed — a trailer bill clarifying how the sales tax will be distributed to ensure funding remains for transportation projects.
House Speaker Mike Moyle previously told the Idaho Press that the chamber will hold an override vote on the veto, which requires a two-thirds majority.
The new legislation, presented in House Ways and Means, doesn’t address all of the concerns Gov. Brad Little had when he vetoed the property tax bill HB 292 on Monday, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, presented the trailer bill, which “clarifies existing intent regarding sales tax distribution for state and local roads,” according to the statement of purpose. It ensures $80 million of sales tax revenue will be distributed to transportation expansion and congestion mitigation projects, and money over $80 million will be distributed to local governments for highway projects.
The House’s move takes a different approach from the Senate, which on Monday afternoon did what’s known as radiator capping, where an existing bill is replaced with completely new language. The Senate’s bill takes most of the text of HB 292 but addressed the governor’s objections, including removing the elimination of the March election date for schools, reestablishing funding that had been previously set aside for public defense but had been impacted by the original bill, and removing sales tax revenue from what’s known as the Wayfair Fund as one of the sources.