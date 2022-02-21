This shows the House vote today on HB 439, the emergency bill to require unaffiliated voters to register as Republicans by March 11 to be allowed to vote in the closed GOP primary election on May 17. Nearly a third of Idaho's registered voters are unaffiliated with any party; under current law, they may affiliate and vote on Election Day. Names in green are "yes" votes, names in red are "no" votes, and names in white missed the vote.
In something of a marathon session today, the House has passed two emergency bills aimed at changing election laws before the May primary election – including HB 439 on unaffiliated voters, which barely squeaked through the House on a 36-32 vote. That was in addition to passing three other bills; overwhelmingly voting down three bids by far-right lawmakers to call their personal bills out of the Ways & Means Committee; and holding an hour-long memorial service for nine former state representatives who have died in the past two years. And the House isn’t done yet; it’s just recessed for lunch and will be back on the floor at 1:40 p.m. I’ll have a full story later today on the election bills.
The attempts to “call” bills out of committee today without a hearing came from Rep. Tammy Nichols R-Middleton, who wanted to call up her personal bill to reduce the gas tax, HB 492; Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, who made his fourth attempt to call up HB 448, his personal bill to remove the sales tax from groceries; and Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who tried to call HB 460, her personal bill to ban abortion.
Nichols’ move was rejected on a 50-9 vote. Nate’s repeat try led to a successful 51-11 vote to cut off debate, followed by a 54-10 vote rejecting his move. Scott’s drew the most lopsided vote, at 54-7 against. The debate on all of those lasted less than 15 minutes today, despite repeated objections.
Meanwhile, in the Senate, the memorial service for 10 former senators included remembrances from an array of their former colleagues, who returned to the Statehouse for the ceremony; they’ve now broken for lunch after a more than two-hour memorial service, and will come back on the floor at 4:30 p.m.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.