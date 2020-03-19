The House has come back on the floor, and Speaker Scott Bedke asked, “Madame Clerk, is there any other business to conduct?” Chief Clerk Carrie Maulin replied, “There is not.” Bedke then set the House at ease for retirement presentations to outgoing representatives, starting with 10th-term Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello.
