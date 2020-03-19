The House has convened; Senate Republicans still are in caucus. The House has agreed by unanimous consent to concur in the Senate amendments to HB 587, on urban renewal and highway districts; HB 560, on agricultural land values. Both those bills now will still need to go through the regular readings and come up for debates and votes as amended.
Then, Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, rose to make a formal motion. “Because of this emergency, it’s likely this legislature must make a reasonable accommodation,” he said, for “those who are at high risk for this virus.” Therefore, he said, he moved that the Legislature adjourn until it could make such reasonable accommodations for those who can’t attend. “We have a motion that has the effect of postponing the session until we can all return,” Speaker Scott Bedke announced. Rep. Jason Monks tried to make a substitute motion, and the House went at ease briefly to sort out the rules, then, Bedke said, “There was a motion on the floor to adjourn without any time specific,” and informed Gannon that he needed to name a time. Gannon said, “I make a motion to adjourn for one day.”
The motion, which was non-debatable, failed on a 6-58 vote, earning Gannon the “crow,” the figure the House awards to lawmakers who get very few votes on a proposal. Six House members were absent for the vote.