House Health & Welfare Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley, just introduced a new bill on tapping counties to help pay the state’s share of Medicaid expansion costs, at a hastily called meeting of his committee this afternoon. “What we have here is a very straightforward bill to attempt to get about $12 million from the counties in lieu of the county indigent program to put into the Medicaid expansion program,” Wood told the committee. “The bill is very straightforward, it does four things.”
“The first thing it does is it limits eligibility to the county indigent program,” Wood said. “Second, it reassigns the first approximately $12 million of county revenue sharing to the Medicaid expansion program.” Third, he said, it creates an account to receive the funds. “Fourth, it provides for charity levy funds to also be used for ... the justice fund programs.”
“That is a necessity,” Wood said, “because some of the revenue-sharing monies which are generally general fund monies that can be used for anything for the counties, a lot of the counties are using revenue sharing for the justice programs. There is a nexus there because an awful lot of people for this are also indigent.”
The committee quickly voted to introduce the bill. “We will meet at 8 o’clock on Monday morning to hear this bill,” Wood told the committee before it adjourned.