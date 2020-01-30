The House Health & Welfare Committee today approved a bill that would expand the scope of practice for Idaho optometrists, and allow them to do some laser-assisted eye surgeries, writes Twin Falls Times-News reporter Ryan Blake. The decision comes a week after lawmakers heard more than two hours of often heated testimony from eye doctors and surgeons; several speakers referred to the debate as a “turf war.”
This was a tough decision, Rep. Jarom Wagoner, R-Nampa, said. “Keeping the safety of the patients is always the most important thing,” he said. “Obviously we want to open that scope of practice where applicable and appropriate. I believe that the way the bill is worded that it does provide for that.”
The bill was drafted to update Idaho’s licensure laws for optometrists (eye doctors), Blake reports. It would update language, add definitions and reorganize the statute.
A controversial portion of the bill would expand scope of practice to allow optometrists to perform some laser-assisted surgeries. Optometrists say they're only asking to do three minimally-invasive procedures that they're trained for. They say it would save patients time and money.
Ophthalmologists (eye surgeons) say there isn’t a lack of care in the state, and the bill would allow optometrists to do hundreds of surgeries they aren't trained for.
The bill would align Idaho with six states that have expanded scope of practices for optometrists. More than a dozen states have recently opposed similar expansions. You can read Blake's full story here at magicvalley.com.