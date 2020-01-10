The House Health & Welfare Committee has approved an administrative rule change setting the new Medicaid eligibility requirements under Medicaid expansion, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Medicaid expansion coverage kicked in on Jan. 1, after Idaho voters enacted it in November of 2018. As of Thursday, 55,917 people have signed up for expanded Medicaid coverage.
Nevertheless, three committee members voted against approving the rule: Reps. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls; Chad Christensen, R-Ammon; and acting Rep. Tim Kastning, who is filling in for Rep. John Green, R-Rathdrum, while Green is on trial in Texas on federal conspiracy charges related to a tax evasion case.
The rule change consists of a few different aspects, Brown writes. One would set Medicaid eligibility requirements for adults making under 138 percent of the poverty level, and one says that a jail or prison inmate will be covered by Medicaid when they are getting treatment at an outside hospital. This second change will save the state some money since the federal government will be picking up most of the tab, savings that was already accounted for in this year’s corrections budget.
Idaho voters approved expanding Medicaid coverage to adults making less than 138 percent of the poverty level in November 2018, with 61% of voters backing the move. Lawmakers approved funding for the first six months of it during the 2019 session, albeit also requesting some federal waivers to make changes to the program that have not yet been approved.
You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com.