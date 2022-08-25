Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel speaks at a press conference in the Capitol rotunda on Thursday. From left are Boise Democratic Sens. Carrie Semmelroth, Melissa Wintrow and Janie Ward-Engelking.
DEREK FARR/Idaho House & Senate Democrats, submitted photo
Idaho House Republicans are vowing to fight a preliminary injunction partially enjoining Idaho’s abortion “trigger” law with respect to hospital emergency-room care, saying “some preborn children may die because of this injunction.” Meanwhile, Idaho House and Senate Democrats called it a “cruel, poorly written law,” and held a press conference Thursday afternoon to call on the Legislature and the Idaho Attorney General’s office to “stop burning taxpayer dollars on groundless legal appeals.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, call the state’s position “legally and morally bankrupt – that women’s health does not merit protection.”
The judge’s preliminary injunction, issued Wednesday evening, only applies to emergency rooms at hospitals that receive Medicare funding, which are required by federal law to provide emergency care to patients whose health is threatened. Idaho’s abortion trigger law has no health exemption.
The law makes all abortions, at all stages of pregnancy, felonies, punishable by two to five years in prison for the doctors who perform them. It permits doctors who are prosecuted to assert an “affirmative defense” against prosecution in cases of rape or incest where the doctor was provided with copy of a police report; or when the abortion was necessary to “prevent the death” of the pregnant woman from causes other than suicide.
The law, first passed in 2020, took effect Thursday statewide, except for the narrow emergency-room exemption covered by the preliminary injunction. The injunction is temporary, and will be in place while litigation proceeds in U.S. District Court in Boise. The law also is under challenge in the Idaho Supreme Court, but that court opted not to stay it from taking effect while it considers that and two related cases.