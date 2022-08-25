Democrats press conference 8-25-22 submitted photo

Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel speaks at a press conference in the Capitol rotunda on Thursday. From left are Boise Democratic Sens. Carrie Semmelroth, Melissa Wintrow and Janie Ward-Engelking.

 DEREK FARR/Idaho House & Senate Democrats, submitted photo

Idaho House Republicans are vowing to fight a preliminary injunction partially enjoining Idaho’s abortion “trigger” law with respect to hospital emergency-room care, saying “some preborn children may die because of this injunction.” Meanwhile, Idaho House and Senate Democrats called it a “cruel, poorly written law,” and held a press conference Thursday afternoon to call on the Legislature and the Idaho Attorney General’s office to “stop burning taxpayer dollars on groundless legal appeals.”

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, call the state’s position “legally and morally bankrupt – that women’s health does not merit protection.”

