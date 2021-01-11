House Speaker Scott Bedke said this afternoon that the governor’s priorities, as laid out in his State of the State and budget message today, match those of legislative Republicans – with one big exception. The priority GOP lawmakers put at the top of their list – “Balance of Power Realignment” – was missing from the governor’s agenda.
“Other than the balance of powers,” Bedke said, “we’re pleased to see that our priorities and the governor’s priorities, it doesn’t take a lot of spinning to make them be pretty well aligned.”
Bedke said whenever there’s an unanticipated surplus in the state budget, “In the House of Representatives, that always means we need to look at a tax cut.” He said he agreed with Little that money can be returned to taxpayers both through direct tax cuts and through investments in infrastructure that otherwise will cost taxpayers more down the road, including transportation infrastructure.
After the balance of powers item, the House GOP’s priorities were property tax relief and transparency; unanticipated surplus distribution; transportation and infrastructure improvements; and “education investments review.”
Bedke also noted that when the governor’s address was streamed to the House chamber, it repeatedly was halted by buffering, including right when he was talking about the need to invest in broadband infrastructure. “And that’s in the capital city, arguably one of the most connected places in Idaho,” he said. “So you can only imagine how that is out in other spots.”
He said, “If we’re leaning more heavily on virtual delivery than ever in the future, I think it speaks to the need for investment in broadband.”
On the balance of powers – and potentially trimming the governor’s emergency powers – Bedke said, “We’re ready to introduce bills tomorrow morning. That’s what we intend to do. … That’s Job 1.”