The House GOP caucus has sent out a statement lauding the big income tax cut bill introduced this morning in the House Revenue & Taxation Committee. Here is their full statement:
“House Republicans Present Major Tax Relief
Today, House Republican Representative Steven Harris (R-Meridian) and Majority Leader Mike Moyle (R-Star) introduced a major tax relief bill for the 2022 session.
“This bill goes a long way towards using our record budget surplus in the most responsible way possible: by allowing working Idaho families to keep more of what they’ve earned,” said Harris.
“Tax relief is a big part of the House Republicans’ efforts to improve the lives of everyone across our great state,” said Moyle. “We look forward to working with the Senate and the governor to get this important work done.”
The 2022 Tax Relief will consolidate Idaho’s income tax brackets to four, with new lower rates of 1%, 3%, 4.5%, and 6%. It will lower the corporate income tax to 6%, and provide a one-time income tax rebate of $350 million, returning approximately 12% of Idaho tax paid in 2020 or $75 for each taxpayer and dependent, whichever is greater.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.