The House Republican Caucus has issued a statement on the House passage today of HB 436, the income-tax cut bill, calling it "a good start" and promising more tax cuts to come. House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said in the statement, "We’re very proud to have gotten meaningful legislation done this early in the session."
Here is the House GOP's full statement:
House Passes Largest Tax Relief Bill in Idaho History
Today, the Republican-led House passed House Bill 436, Idaho’s largest-ever tax relief bill by a vote of 57-13.
“We’re very proud to have gotten meaningful legislation done this early in the session,” said Majority Leader Mike Moyle (R-Star), one of the cosponsors of the bill. “We’re not done, either; there is plenty more work to be done on taxes this session, and we have more good bills coming to continue to reduce the tax burden on Idaho citizens and businesses.”
“Today we’ve gotten a good start and gotten an important win for the people of Idaho – putting their taxpayer money directly back in their pockets, where it belongs,” added Representative Steven Harris (R-Meridian), the bill’s other cosponsor. “Returning our surplus directly to the people is fiscally sound and morally right, and we look forward to the Senate and the governor joining us in making that strong statement.”
The 2022 Tax Relief will consolidate Idaho’s income tax brackets to four, with new lower rates of 1%, 3%, 4.5%, and 6%. It will lower the corporate income tax to 6% and provide a one-time income tax rebate of $350 million, or at least $75 per citizen.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.