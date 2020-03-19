House Republicans held a sine die press conference this evening, after the House had adjourned for the night, though it’ll be back again at 9 a.m. “We will reassess,” Bedke said. “I think many of our members will talk to their families. … We’ll come in in the morning and we’ll go through the orders, including, at the end, a motion to sine die. We’ll see where everyone is at that point.”
If the House rejects that motion and stays in session, the Senate, which already has adjourned sine die – Latin for “without a day,” meaning this year’s session is over – could be called back forcibly if the House remains in session for three days after the Senate’s adjourned.
Bedke said he thought the session saw “a number of successes,” saying, “No. 1, we replenished the rainy-day funds. … We’ll see how this all turns out. It may be very prudent as we look back. At the same time we made major investments in the K-12 system. We followed up on our promise last year to raise the teacher salaries, and we did that.” He also cited the constitutional amendment he championed to fix the number of legislative districts at 35, the current number; that’ll go to voters in November. Plus, he said, “I think you’d have to look at the record books for a while to find a year where we set a more austere budget. I think that will bear fruit going forward.” He offered “kudos to the governor” for his leadership on that.
On property taxes, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle acknowledged that no major relief passed, and the state is sitting on an estimated $80 million by the end of the year in a tax-relief fund, where lawmakers have been sending online sales tax proceeds, and lawmakers didn’t reach any agreement on how to spend any of it. But he counted as victories that the House passed a property tax freeze bill, though it later died in the Senate; and that it amended a Senate bill to try to raise the homeowner’s exemption by 12% while also cutting $32 million out of county and other local government budgets. That, too, died in the Senate.
“We can always move quickly when there’s agreement, and we lacked agreement,” Bedke said. “Which we are kind of getting used to, I guess.”
Asked if he was surprised at the high number of hot-button social issues lawmakers focused on, Bedke said, “No, it wasn’t a surprise to me because the members confide in me of things that they’d like to accomplish.” As early as last summer, he said, “I knew those things were in the offing. I think you saw an enormous amount of research and legwork done on those issues. Most of that passed purely on party-line votes. These are issues that resonate with the majority party.”
Asked about House Republicans backing a new “Choose Life” specialty license plate, but casting their last vote of the session to kill retiring Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb’s bill to create a “Too Great for Hate” license plate, members of House GOP leadership noted that they all voted in favor of the bill. “I don’t think it was a message that the House sent,” said GOP Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma. “I think everybody took an individual vote.”