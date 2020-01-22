By Nathan Brown
BOISE — Four bills that would make big changes to sales and property taxes in Idaho were introduced Wednesday.
These four likely won't be the end of the story — House Majority Leader Mike Moyle said he expects more property tax relief bills to come later this year. And some Republican lawmakers would rather see the state's sales tax on groceries eliminated entirely, rather than raising the tax credit as House Speaker Scott Bedke is proposing.
Groceries in Idaho are taxed at 6 percent, same as most other goods. Most states either don't tax groceries or tax them at a lower rate. Lawmakers have been debating for the past few years whether to get rid of this tax. Gov. Brad Little, who has said he favors getting rid of it but not if it impacts education funding, included money in his budget proposal for a partial repeal.
Bedke, R-Oakley, is proposing raising the grocery tax income tax credit to $135 a year for all Idaho taxpayers. It is $125 for senior citizens and $100 for everyone else now. He said the average family pays $124 a year in sales tax on food, so this would cancel out its effect while still letting the state collect money from tourists.
Bedke said it would cost $48 million or $49 million a year, to be paid for by internet sales tax collections, which are currently being kept in a designated tax relief fund.
"There’s ample money in there in an ongoing way to fund this forever," Bedke said. "It wouldn’t disrupt our current budget."
The House Revenue & Taxation Committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, clearing the way for a full hearing later. However, just as the committee was about to adjourn Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, moved that a bill to repeal the tax entirely be put on the agenda for an introductory hearing next week. Giddings said the state Republican Central Committee voted earlier this month to back full repeal.
“I think this committee should maybe provide equal opportunity of both of those ideas to be discussed," she said.
Whether to stop taxing groceries has divided GOP lawmakers for years, with many favoring full repeal while others, including key players such as Bedke and former Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, who vetoed a repeal bill in 2017, opposing it.
Committee Chairman Rep. Gary Collins, R-Nampa, said he hadn't yet seen Giddings' bill. Giddings replied she had sent it to him and other committee members.
“I agree with you that’s a position that needs to be discussed and it will be, but as far as I'm concerned the (committee) does not have that in our possession today," Collins said, as Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Lewiston, made a motion to adjourn that the committee quickly passed on a voice vote.
Property tax proposals
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said going into the 2020 session that reining in rising property taxes would be a priority. Moyle, R-Star, introduced one bill to lower the cap on local property tax increases and another to put a one-year freeze on raising property taxes.
The first would limit local governments to raising property taxes 3% a year, rather than the current 3% plus the value of new construction and annexations. The second, Moyle said, would give lawmakers time to figure out a permanent solution.
"They don't get less money," he said. "They're going to get the same amount they got last year. It doesn't mean your property taxes are going to go down. ... It stops the bleeding. It puts a Band-Aid on this and it gives those of us in the Legislature time to find a way to proceed with this."
Both bills would let local governments override the cap or the freeze if two-thirds of voters support it.
Democratic lawmakers have been leery of restricting local governments' ability to raise property taxes, viewing increases as largely driven by the state passing down costs. Moyle said in his introductory remarks that he is tired of this argument and the state already gives local governments hundreds of millions a year. Both bills were introduced on party-line votes, with the Democrats opposed and Republicans in favor.
If a taxing district raises property taxes by less than the statutory cap, the amount by which it didn't raise taxes becomes part of the "forgone balance," and the taxing district can add the amount to a future property tax increase. Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, brought a bill, which the committee voted unanimously to introduce, to require taxing districts to vote affirmatively to keep the forgone balance amount if it wants to keep the possibility of using it later. Harris said this would make the process more transparent and perhaps encourage taxing districts not to use it.